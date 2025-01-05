Speaking at the BJP's first public rally in Rohini before the upcoming polls, Modi said every season in the city has turned into a period of 'emergency', with drinking water shortages in the summer, waterlogging during the monsoon and pollution during the winter

Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong appeal to the people of Delhi to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the national capital, as he attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with "AAP-da" and "Sheesh Mahal" jibes, news agency PTI reported. He also assured Delhiites that no welfare scheme would be discontinued if the saffron party forms the government.

Speaking at BJP's first public rally in Rohini ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, PM Modi said every season in the city had turned into a period of "emergency," with drinking water shortages in the summer, waterlogging during the monsoon, and pollution in the winter. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998 and has been making every effort to dethrone AAP, which has governed the city since 2015. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are likely to be held next month.

"Only when this AAP-da (disaster) is gotten rid of in Delhi, the double-engine of development can come in," PM Modi said, criticising AAP. He called the AAP government a "disaster" for Delhi, adding that giving them more responsibility would be a punishment for the people. PM also claimed that the AAP government lacked any vision to develop the national capital and asserted that BJP would bring about change.

"We want to make Delhi such a world capital that reflects the vastness of India's heritage. It should be the centre of new global systems. This can only happen when the BJP government works both at the Centre and state (Delhi)," he told during the 'Parivartan Rally'.

Modi also accused the AAP government of spreading fear that a BJP regime in Delhi would discontinue several welfare schemes launched by the Kejriwal-headed party. The AAP government currently provides free electricity, water, bus rides for women, and pilgrimages for the elderly. It also claims that its work in health and education is exemplary.

The prime minister asserted that the BJP government would implement central schemes, which, he claimed, had been stalled by the AAP regime. Hours after Modi's accusations, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference, claiming that BJP was seeking votes by abusing him, PTI reported.

Modi also emphasised on the Centre's development efforts, such as building highways in Delhi, expanding the Metro network, launching the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, and running large hospitals. However, he noted that upon stepping out of a Metro station, one could find pothole-filled roads and overflowing sewers. He pointed out that some areas were so congested that auto and cab drivers refused to go there.

"In the past 10 years, Delhi has witnessed a state government that is no less than an 'AAP-da (disaster)'! Delhiites have realised this. Only one voice is ringing in Delhi – 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge' (we will not tolerate disaster, we will bring change)," Modi said.

According to PTI, he also mentioned that several BJP state governments are running special schemes for women. If the BJP is voted to power in Delhi, he promised, its government would ensure women find it easier to run their households, daughters and sisters are safe, and that they receive good education and job opportunities. He suggested that a BJP chief minister would provide financial assistance to women before the elections.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already announced that, if it returns to power, it will offer Rs 2,100 in monthly aid to women.

"I have full confidence that the people of Delhi will rein in the corrupt and anti-development 'AAP-da' and give an opportunity to the BJP to make the city a modern, 21st-century capital," he said.

The PM told the rally that he had come to Rohini with a special request to the people of Delhi: to give the BJP an opportunity for their own and the city's bright future. "Only BJP can develop Delhi," he said.

He also accused the AAP government of wasting resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on building their "Sheesh Mahal (palaces)" while the people of Delhi struggled to find medical oxygen and medicines. "They made a huge budget for the 'Sheesh Mahal'. This is their truth... They do not care about the people of Delhi. That is why every Delhiite today is saying, 'we will not tolerate AAP-da, we will bring change'," he said.

Modi also blamed the AAP government for wasting a decade fighting with the Centre. "We are in the 21st century, and 25 years have passed. Two or three generations have entered their youth. The next 25 years are very important for Delhi. The next 25 years will see India emerge as a developed nation. We all will be stakeholders in this journey," Modi said.

He added that the national capital should be a part of this glorious journey. "In Delhi, people blessed the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, and now, in the assembly polls, they are set to bless the BJP. This is a golden opportunity to win the heart of Delhi and free it of disaster ('aapda')," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated several projects worth Rs 12,200 crore, including a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar.

(With PTI inputs)