Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Arvind Kejriwal announces Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar scholarship for Dalit students

Arvind Kejriwal announces Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar scholarship for Dalit students

Updated on: 21 December,2024 04:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

He added that this scholarship is a response to Union Minister Amit Shah's disrespectful remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar

Arvind Kejriwal announces Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar scholarship for Dalit students

File Pic

Listen to this article
Arvind Kejriwal announces Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar scholarship for Dalit students
x
00:00

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced on Saturday the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship for Dalit students to pursue higher education, ANI reported.


Kejriwal stated that under this scholarship scheme, the Delhi government will cover the expenses of Dalit students after they get admission to top universities across the world. Government employees from the Dalit community are also eligible for this scholarship. 


Addressing a public event, Kejriwal said, "I want to ensure that no person from the Dalit community is deprived of higher education, for this, I am announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship. Now any student from the Dalit community who wants to study in top universities across the world, the Delhi government will bear their expenses after the admission of the students...This scholarship will also be applicable to government employees from the Dalit community."


He added that this scholarship is a response to Union Minister Amit Shah's disrespectful remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar.

"We are giving an answer to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar by announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship," he said, ANI cited.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha, reportedly said, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have gotten heaven for seven lives."

Amid the ongoing Ambedkar row, BSP Chief Mayawati on Saturday called for a nationwide protest on December 24 against Amit Shah's remarks, ANI reported.

Mayawati, in a series of posts on X said, "Ambedkarite BSP has demanded him to take back his statement and repent, which has not been implemented till now. In such a situation, if the demand is not met, then BSP has talked about raising voice across the country. That is why now the party has decided to hold a nationwide movement on December 24 in support of this demand. On that day, a completely peaceful dharna demonstration will be held at all the district headquarters of the country."

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led a demonstration in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and resignation of the Union Home Minister for his remarks on former law minister BR Ambedkar, ANI reported.


(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arvind kejriwal Dalit community babasaheb ambedkar Education news india new delhi India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK