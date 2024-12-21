The BSP chief claimed that her party is devoted to Babasaheb Ambedkar, who dedicated his life to securing the rights of the Dalits and Bahujans

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Saturday called for a nationwide demonstration on December 24 against Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, ANI reported.

Mayawati in a series of posts on X, said that Shah's remarks have hurt the sentiments of the people.

"Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the author of the original book in the form of the super-humanistic and welfare constitution for the self-respect and human rights of the Dalits, deprived and other neglected people of the country, is as revered as God. His disrespect by Amit Shah hurts the hearts of the people," she said.

She further demanded that the Home Minister take back his statement.

"People from all sections of society in the country are quite agitated, angry by the words spoken by him in the Parliament regarding such a great man. Ambedkarite BSP has demanded him to take back his statement and repent, which has not been implemented till now," Mayawati said.

"In such a situation, if the demand is not met, then BSP has talked about raising voice across the country. That is why now the party has decided to hold a nationwide movement on December 24 in support of this demand. On that day, a completely peaceful dharna demonstration will be held at all the district headquarters of the country," she added.

The BSP chief claimed that her party is devoted to Babasaheb Ambedkar, who dedicated his life to securing the rights of the Dalits and Bahujans, including reservation, and enabling them to live independently and with dignity, ANI cited.

"Therefore, if Congress, BJP etc., cannot respect Baba Saheb from their heart, then they should not disrespect him either. The day SC, ST and OBC classes got legal rights in the Constitution due to Baba Saheb, they also got heaven for seven lives," she added.

Amit Shah on Wednesday reportedly said in Rajya Sabha, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives."

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led demonstrations in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and resignation of the Union Home Minister for his remarks on former law minister BR Ambedkar, ANI reported.

When a fight broke out between the two groups, injuring two BJP MPs, INDIA bloc MPs protested on the grounds of Parliament.

Two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, suffered head injuries during the altercation on the Parliament grounds.

Both parties have claimed that their party members had been pushed around. In addition, Delhi police have filed a formal complaint (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi for the event.



(With ANI inputs)