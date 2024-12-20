Shashi Tharoor also expressed hope that the BJP-led central government would reach out to the opposition and find a solution so that the Parliament can function without disruption

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. File Pic

Listen to this article Parliament did not fulfil its duty; have let people of India down, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor x 00:00

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday expressed his dismay over repeated disruption of the Parliament proceedings saying that the Parliament failed to fulfil its responsibilities and let the people of the country down, reported news agency ANI.

Tharoor said it was unfortunate that discussion on major issues such as unemployment, price rise, Manipur, Sambhal violence could not take place due to repeated disruption.

"I am a very disappointed MP. Most of our MPs are disappointed. I think that there are a lot of major issues to be discussed in our country, including unemployment, price rise, Manipur, Sambhal violence broke out just as Parliament was starting. Sadly, most of this time has been wasted in disruption. For many of us, the only constructive work was done in the Parliamentary committees. But the main Parliament did not fulfil its duty to the nation. I think we have let the people of India down. Very unfortunate," the Congress MP told ANI.

In the first week of the session, the government and the opposition reached an agreement that the opposition could protest outside but inside work would continue, Tharoor said.

Tharoor also expressed hope that the BJP-led central government would reach out to the opposition and find a solution so that the Parliament can function without disruption, stated ANI.

"To my mind, Parliament is a forum for debate, discussion, and disagreements certainly but not for disruption. There was an agreement reached between the Government and the Opposition in the first week that the Opposition could protest outside but inside work would continue. It went on for 2-3 days. But thereafter, we ended up once again with a complete breakdown. I think that was very unfortunate. I really hope that the Govt reaches out to the Opposition and finds a solution. So that in an objective way, we can all get on with the work of the House," he said, stated ANI.

"Budget session is coming now and we should not see a repetition of this in February-March," he stated.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday amid protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar. The Winter Session 2024 of Parliament began on November 25, and concluded on December 20.

(With inputs from ANI)