Across various polling stations, several first-time voters echoed similar sentiments. For them, casting their first vote was not just a civic duty but a powerful step towards shaping society and asserting their voices in a democracy

First time voters Anshika, in yellow, and Supriya show their inked fingers after casting votes during the Delhi Assembly elections. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Delhi Assembly elections 2025: First-time voters push for safety of women, jobs for youth, development x 00:00

First-time voters in the Delhi polls on Wednesday are rooting for safer environments for women, better job opportunities and overall development of the national capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

As voting was in progress, teens called the day a turning point to make their voices heard and highlight the importance of every single vote.

Priya Sharma, 19, cast her ballot for the first time at a Kalkaji polling station. "I've grown up hearing the importance of democracy but participating in it is a completely different and exhilarating experience. Every vote matters and now I am a part of shaping our future," she said.

"It feels like a new turning point in my life," Sharma added.

Kashish, a first-year BA student at Mata Sundari College and a resident of Gol Market, shared her excitement about voting for the first time.

"In my college, we friends were eager to participate. I am here to vote for a better environment for women. I live alone with my mother and at times, it can be difficult. Women should not constantly worry about their safety," she said.

Across various polling stations, several first-time voters echoed similar sentiments. For them, casting their first vote was not just a civic duty but a powerful step towards shaping society and asserting their voices in a democracy.

Twenty-year-old Aarav Goswami, a resident of Dilshad Garden, said, "Women's security should not be compromised. Our mothers and sisters should be safe and feel comfortable."

Goswami, who is pursuing a degree in Engineering, added, "I am very concerned about securing a job as unemployment is a major issue. I hope I do not end up unemployed, so I support more employment opportunities."

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, the BJP and the Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We want better opportunities for everyone and improved living conditions. Here in Okhla, sanitation is a major issue.

"Roads are broken, drainage problems are everywhere and open drains pose serious concerns. Basic infrastructure needs urgent attention, this is 2025," said Mariyan, a 24-year-old mother of a seven-month-old baby, who is voting for the first time in Abul Fazal Enclave.

She also emphasised that environmental issues should be a priority.

Delhiites will cast their votes until 6 pm on Wednesday, and the counting will take place on February 8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever