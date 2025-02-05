Breaking News
Updated on: 05 February,2025 05:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The Aam Aadmi Party on X, alleged that the money is being distributed to voters adjacent to the BJP booth in Delhi's Jangpura assembly

Manish Sisodia. (File Pic)

Delhi Police on Wednesday rebutted AAP candidate Manish Sisodia's claims that the BJP was openly taking voters to a building in Jangpura constituency and distributing money to them, ANI reported.


As per ANI, the Delhi Police said in a statement, "The allegations of distribution of money could not be substantiated. The situation is under control, and the confusion has been cleared."


The Aam Aadmi Party, on its official handle on X, alleged that the money is being distributed to voters adjacent to the BJP booth in Delhi's Jangpura assembly.


"In Jangpura, BJP is openly taking voters to a building and distributing money. Money is being distributed to voters in the building adjacent to the BJP booth in Jangpura Assembly. All this is being done under the supervision of Delhi Police and the Election Commission. If you have even a little self-respect left, then take action against these murderers of the Constitution," the party said.

AAP's Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia reacted to this and said, "The BJP candidate was distributing money in this house. Why is the Election Commission not raiding this house?"

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 33.31 percent was recorded in the national capital till 1 pm, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI), ANI cited.

Elections for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, began at 7am on Wednesday morning.

A total of 699 candidates are competing in the 70-seat Delhi assembly elections, ANI reported.

In the national capital, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

These elections are high-stakes elections for the three major parties—AAP, BJP, and Congress—as AAP is hoping to retain its power for the third term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years, ANI reported.

Congress, which once ruled the state for 15 years, has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a comeback.

AAP, which currently holds 62 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

