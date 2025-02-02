Nitish Rane said that Raut's Rajya Sabha term will end soon and the Shiv Sena (UBT) does not have enough legislators to ensure his victory for another term

Maharashtra minister and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday alleged that key Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut is holding talks with a leader in Delhi to join Congress, PTI reported.

Rane pointed out that Raut's Rajya Sabha term will end soon and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena party does not have enough legislators to ensure his victory for another term. Sena (UBT) won 20 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly in the elections held last year in November.

"Raut should write in Saamana (mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party) about how long he is going to last in the Shiv Sena (UBT). He should write about the leader he is talks with in Delhi to join the Congress. He should also make a statement on this issue," Rane told PTI reporters.

Despite repeated attempts by PTI, Raut could not be contacted for comments.



Rane's comments came against the backdrop of Raut's claims that the discord between CM Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was affecting governance in the state.

As per PTI, in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamna' on Sunday, Raut alleged that the "strained relation" between Fadnavis and Shinde was hindering Maharashtra's progress.

Raut further said that Shinde was yet to come to terms with the fact that he was not reinstated as chief minister following Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 and was desperately trying to regain the position, which Fadnavis fully understands.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are allies.

Every budget of Modi govt is an election package: Sanjay Raut on Bihar specific announcements in Budget 2025

Amid opposition criticism on the Budget 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that every budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was an election package and this time too proved no exception with maximum sops given to Bihar the state which will see elections later this year, reported news agency ANI.

"Election is due in Bihar - Modi government's every budget is an election package. This time there is an election in Bihar and hence they have allocated the maximum amount to Bihar," Raut told media persons in Mumbai.

In her budget speech on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, where assembly elections are due toward the end of this year.

She announced that Greenfield airports would be developed in Bihar, in addition to expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and constructing a brownfield airport in Bihta.

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

This ignited criticism from the opposition parties who accused the Centre of presenting a Budget 2025 specifically for Bihar.

(With agency inputs)