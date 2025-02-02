Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Former Shiv Sena UBT corporator Swapnil Bandekar three others arrested for alleged extortion of SRA builder

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Swapnil Bandekar, three others arrested for alleged extortion of SRA builder

Updated on: 02 February,2025 10:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

They were arrested after the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police set a trap at a restaurant on Mira Road on the complaint of 34-year-old builder Akash Pawan Gupta

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Swapnil Bandekar, three others arrested for alleged extortion of SRA builder

Swapnil Bandekar, former corporator from Nalasopara. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Swapnil Bandekar, three others arrested for alleged extortion of SRA builder
x
00:00

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporator from Nalasopara Swapnil Bandekar and his three associates including a Right To Information (RTI) activist were arrested on Saturday night by Navghar police for allegedly extorting an SRA builder in Worli, Mumbai.


They were arrested after the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police set a trap at a restaurant on Mira Road on the complaint of 34-year-old builder Akash Pawan Gupta.


The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prakash Gaikwad confirmed the development and said, “Bandekar and his gang members had been blackmailing a builder, whose project is underway in Worli. They have been arrested on the builder's complaint.”


“The prime accused Bandekar and his gang members including Himanshu Rajendra Shaha, Kishore and Nikhil had been filing multiple RTI applications in various departments related to my ongoing SRA projects in Worli. They reside in Vasai taluka but they had been filing RTI applications only to extort money by stonewalling our ongoing projects,” Gupta, the complainant told mid-day.

“When I confronted the gang, they started to blackmail me and demanded Rs. 10 crore. After multiple rounds of discussions, the deal was finalised in Rs. 1.25 crore and they decided to accept money at a restaurant in the Navghar area of Mira Road,” said Gupta, the complainant told mid-day. 

“On Saturday, Himanshu arrived in Navghar to accept token money of Rs 15 lakh and was caught red-handed by Navghar police, who I had already informed in advance. After accepting the money, Himanshu informed Bandekar and his other associates to give a green signal to them for further rounds of meetings,” he added.

“Though Himanshu asked his gang members to visit Navghar since it was a festival (Maghi Ganesh Jayanti), Bandekar preferred meeting in the Achole area of Nalasopara East,” recalled Gupta.

After they reached Nalasopara late on Saturday night, the remaining three accused were arrested by Navghar police.

All the court accused will be produced before the local court to seek their police custody.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime news Shiv Sena Crime News mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK