Delhi election Humbly accept Delhis mandate fight to continue says Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 08 February,2025 07:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Congress on Saturday faced a third consecutive season of electoral drought in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he humbly accepts the mandate of Delhi as he thanked party workers and voters.


In a post on X, he said the fight for the progress of Delhi and against pollution, price rise and corruption will continue.


"We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to all the Congress workers of the state for their dedication and all the voters for their support," he said in his post in Hindi.


"This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites ¿ against pollution, price rise and corruption ¿ will continue," Gandhi said.

The Congress on Saturday faced a third consecutive season of electoral drought in Delhi, failing to open its account in the 70-member Assembly and suffering crushing defeats in key constituencies.

The party also did not win any seat in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which it had fought in alliance with AAP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

