Addressing a joint press conference with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (SP) MP further said that despite winning, her party's MLA from Malshiras, Uttam Jankar, also demanded a re-poll with ballot paper, but the process was halted

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and NCP (SP) lawmaker Supriya Sule addressed a press conference in Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) lawmaker Supriya Sule said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), now in opposition in Maharashtra, is demanding re-polling in all assembly constituencies, including those where they registered victories.

"We want re-elections on the ballot paper to be held even at those constituencies where our candidates have won... 11 seats are such where we lost the elections because of confusion between party symbols. Even the party in power has accepted this. We made many requests to change the symbol from 'Tutari' - but the request wasn't entertained... We only demand the election commission to be fair," she said.

Addressing a joint press conference with Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Sule in Delhi on Friday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that names of many voters have been deleted or transferred ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, most of whom were from the Dalit, tribal and minority communities.

Alleging "numerous irregularities" in the Maharashtra polls, Gandhi claimed there were more registered voters than the entire state's adult population, and that more voters were added in five months between the Lok Sabha and state polls than in the five years before that.

He also asserted that if the demand to the Election Commission by MVA to be given centralised data of voters' list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the assembly polls 2024 is not met, the next step would be to approach the judiciary.

The Election Commission said it will respond with full facts in writing and the procedural matrix uniformly adopted across the country.

According to Gandhi, the opposition parties in Maharashtra suspect that the number of deletions are much more than the number of additions.

"What we've found regarding the Maharashtra elections raises several questions for the Election Commission. Between the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 32 lakh voters were added to Maharashtra's electoral rolls over five years. However, between the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections, 39 lakh new voters were added in just five months," Gandhi claimed at the press conference at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

"Why were more voters added after the Lok Sabha elections? Who are these 39 lakh individuals? Notably, 39 lakh voters are equivalent to the entire voter population of Himachal Pradesh, added in a remarkably short period," he claimed.

Speaking at the press conference, Raut said, "If the EC is alive and its conscience is not dead, it should answer questions posed by Rahul Gandhi. Otherwise it will be construed that EC is slave to the government."

(With ANI and PTI inputs)