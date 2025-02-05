Breaking News
Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Police has ensured smooth and peaceful voting during polls, says official

Updated on: 05 February,2025 05:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

To facilitate voting, police teams assisted senior citizens and specially-abled voters, he said adding that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora personally monitored several polling booths

Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, visits the Common Wealth Games Village Complex to review security preparedness for Delhi Assembly polls. (Pic/PTI)

The Delhi Police took several steps to ensure smooth and peaceful polling during the Delhi Assembly elections, with a 46.55 per cent voter turnout recorded by 3 pm without any major incidents, an official said on Wednesday.


All police officers were actively deployed on the ground and teams responded promptly to complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations, said Special Commissioner of Police (SPN-Assembly Election) Devesh Chandra Srivastava during a press briefing at PHQ.


Legal action was taken wherever necessary, he added.


To facilitate voting, police teams assisted senior citizens and specially-abled voters, he said adding that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora personally monitored several polling booths.

Apart from handling PCR calls, the police also responded to concerns raised on social media. Security arrangements will continue as EVMs are safely escorted to strong rooms, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi elections delhi police new delhi India India news national news

