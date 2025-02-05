To facilitate voting, police teams assisted senior citizens and specially-abled voters, he said adding that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora personally monitored several polling booths

Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, visits the Common Wealth Games Village Complex to review security preparedness for Delhi Assembly polls. (Pic/PTI)

The Delhi Police took several steps to ensure smooth and peaceful polling during the Delhi Assembly elections, with a 46.55 per cent voter turnout recorded by 3 pm without any major incidents, an official said on Wednesday.

All police officers were actively deployed on the ground and teams responded promptly to complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations, said Special Commissioner of Police (SPN-Assembly Election) Devesh Chandra Srivastava during a press briefing at PHQ.

Legal action was taken wherever necessary, he added.

To facilitate voting, police teams assisted senior citizens and specially-abled voters, he said adding that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora personally monitored several polling booths.

Apart from handling PCR calls, the police also responded to concerns raised on social media. Security arrangements will continue as EVMs are safely escorted to strong rooms, he said.

