Devender Yadav confirmed the development after attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday in the national capital

Representational pic

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled to be held early next year, state Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Friday that his party will contest on all the 70 seats and will not form any alliance.



After attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday in the national capital, Yadav spoke to ANI on the party's chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly Elections and the possibilities of an alliance. "We never announce [the CM] beforehand. We will contest all 70 seats. Our leader is elected after we win. Same procedure will be adopted in Delhi. There is no alliance," he said.



Yadav, who led the Fourth Phase of the Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra on Friday, said people are "very unhappy" with the "misgovernance" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



"Senior citizens are not getting old age pensions. The poor are not getting ration card. Roads are damaged. Pollution has gone beyond control. Youth are unemployed. Women are dejected due to inflation. AAP has opened Mohalla Clinics just for show. This is the Kejriwal model," he told ANI.



Meanwhile, the Congress has appointed party leader Priyavrat Singh as the 'war room' chairman for the Delhi Assembly Elections. The appointment was approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.



Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win even a single seat.



Earlier, the Congress party had announced that it will hold its Working Committee meeting on Friday following its poor performance in the recently concluded Maharashtra and Haryana elections.



Meanwhile, BJP and AAP have also started their preparations for the Delhi Assembly Elections.



The Delhi BJP Manifesto Committee met on Monday under the chairmanship of party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as a part of its preparations, ANI reported.



The meeting comes amid BJP's recent triumph in Maharashtra.



Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva expressed confidence that the party would secure a similar victory in the national capital, too.



"PM Modi's address fills the BJP workers of Delhi with enthusiasm. Now the time has come for the people to give a befitting reply to those who are ruining Delhi. People want a clean, corruption-free Delhi. After Maharashtra and Haryana, people will elect a BJP Government in Delhi too... BJP will get huge support in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections..." he said in a statement to ANI.

(With ANI inputs)







