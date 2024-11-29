The low-intensity blast that occurred nearly 40 days after an explosion took place at a CRPF school in the same area left one person injured and triggered panic among residents

Pic/PTI

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the explosion near a cinema hall in Rohini on Thursday, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

A case under sections 326(g) (mischief with severe consequences to public safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act was registered at the Prashant Vihar police station, an officer said.

The case was registered against unknown people and efforts are underway to arrest the accused who dumped or planted the explosive material at the Rohini blast site, the officer said, reported PTI.

Over a dozen teams of the Special Cell, the Crime Branch, and the local police have scanned the footage from the CCTV cameras of the area but nothing suspicious has been found yet, he said.

The local residents, sweepers, and security guards were also questioned, he added.

The investigations are also probing the possibility of an accidental explosion that might have occurred due to the unextinguished 'beedi' butt thrown by the driver of a three-wheeler parked nearby, reported PTI.

Chetan Kushwaha, the driver, sustained minor injuries in the explosion, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the area remains cordoned off with round-the-clock police deployment.

Police on Thursday said white powder was recovered from the Rohini blast site.

The explosion took place in front of a sweet shop near a park -- about 500 metres away from a CRPF school where a strong blast ripped through its wall on October 20.

Police suspect that both the explosions are linked as white powder was found at the two spots, a senior officer said.

Private school in Rohini receives bomb threat email day after low-intensity blast

A private school in Delhi's Rohini, located within one kilometre of the site of a low-intensity blast in Prashant Vihar, received a bomb threat via email on Friday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The threat was later declared a hoax after a thorough search in the school premises, they said.

According to an official, a call was received from the Delhi Police about the bomb threat email at Venkateshwar Global School (VGS) at 10.57 am.

The school is located around one kilometre from the site where the low-intensity blast took place on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)