Delhi Explosion reported in Prashant Vihar probe underway

Delhi: Explosion reported in Prashant Vihar, probe underway

Updated on: 28 November,2024 02:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Meanwhile, teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell, CRPF personnel and Bomb Disposal Squad are present on the spot; the area has been cordoned off by the Delhi Police

Delhi: Explosion reported in Prashant Vihar, probe underway

Representational Image

Delhi: Explosion reported in Prashant Vihar, probe underway
A blast was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, after which Delhi Police cordoned off the area on Thursday.


Meanwhile, teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell, CRPF personnel and Bomb Disposal Squad are present on the spot.


The area has been cordoned off by the Delhi Police.


More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

delhi new delhi india India news national news

