A blast occurred outside the CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi, early Sunday, damaging nearby shops and a parked car but causing no injuries. Emergency services responded quickly, cordoning off the area.
Representational Pic
Key Highlights
- Blast outside CRPF school in Rohini damages property, but no injuries reported.
- Forensic experts investigate explosion resembling a crude bomb, details pending.
- Emergency services deployed as police assess the situation and maintain security.
A blast occurred early Sunday morning outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini, Delhi, causing damage but thankfully no reported injuries, as per ANI. The explosion, which shook the Prashant Vihar area, shattered windows of nearby shops and damaged a parked car, according to the Delhi Police.
Emergency services were quick to respond, cordoning off the area while a team from the fire brigade was dispatched to the scene. The police received a call reporting the blast at approximately 7:45 AM, prompting an immediate investigation. The Station House Officer (SHO) and staff discovered that a wall of the school had been damaged and reported a foul odour in the vicinity, leading to initial concerns about the nature of the explosion.
According to sources at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the material used in the blast appears to resemble that of a crude bomb. They clarified that while the blast's composition suggests a makeshift explosive, further analysis will be needed for conclusive results. More details will emerge once a full report is completed. While initial investigations have not indicated any links to terrorism, final clarity will be provided by the FSL team, as reported by ANI. This lack of a clear terror angle has provided some reassurance to local residents, although officials continue to investigate all possibilities.
In response to the incident, a crime scene investigation team, FSL experts, and a bomb disposal squad were called to the location. The police also began reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to ascertain the nature of the blast and identify any potential suspects. Additionally, the sewer line in the area is under examination, as officials are considering whether the blast could have originated from underground sources.
The National Security Guard (NSG) has been informed and is expected to arrive at the site shortly. The police remain on high alert as they continue to search the area and assess the situation. Officers are also engaging with local residents to provide information and address any concerns about safety in the neighbourhood.
This incident raises significant concerns about safety in the area, especially given the proximity to a school and the potential for harm to civilians. Authorities are working diligently to ensure the community is protected. Local leaders have expressed their commitment to investigating the incident thoroughly, with many residents calling for increased security measures in public spaces.
As the investigation unfolds, officials are urging anyone with information related to the blast to come forward, hoping to gather leads that may assist in identifying the individual or group responsible. Community vigilance is essential as police and security agencies strive to maintain peace and safety in Rohini is protected.
(With inputs from ANI)
