On Tuesday, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was seen at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar where two-low intensity blasts took place recently

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article National Security Guard team at Amritsar twin blast site x 00:00

On Tuesday, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was seen at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar where two-low intensity blasts took place recently.

Police said that one person was injured in a minor blast on May 8 morning at Heritage Street, police said, adding that it was the very site where an explosion took place on May 6.

The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police had said that they are "verifying" the cause of the incident.

Also Read: Punjab: One injured in another blast near Amritsar's Golden Temple; previous explosion on May 6

The police said that one person received a minor injury in the leg and the glass facades of some nearby buildings were damaged in yesterday's blast.

A sweeper present on the spot during the incident said, "I am a sweeper here and was doing my duty when I heard a big blast sound and saw heavy smoke," he said.On May 6 night around 11:15 pm there was an explosion at the same Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, police said in which one person was injured.Amritsar ADCP Mehtab Singh had said that both Saturday's blast and the one on Monday were of low intensity.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar had tweeted on May 8 that Punjab Police is "scientifically and forensically investigating the case of the Amritsar explosions to find the truth."

"Law & Order, Peace & Harmony in the state shall be maintained and mischief makers and rumour mongers shall be dealt with sternly," it said.

Stating that the situation on the ground is completely normal, it requested that citizens and mediapersons fact check news from official sources.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.