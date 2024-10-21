Delhi LG VK Saxena assures accountability after an explosion outside the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, with investigations ongoing into the incident.

X / File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi LG assures action after blast outside CRPF school in Prashant Vihar x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Delhi LG VK Saxena promises accountability for the CRPF school blast. Investigation finds low-grade explosives; no injuries reported. Delhi is on high alert with increased security ahead of Diwali.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has promised that those responsible for the explosion outside the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, New Delhi, will be brought to justice. He stated that an in-depth investigation is underway to identify the culprits.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Saxena said, "A multi-agency probe is ongoing regarding the blast in Delhi today. I am closely monitoring the progress of the investigation and assure that the guilty will be held accountable. Meanwhile, I urge everyone to remain calm and refrain from spreading panic," according to ANI.



The explosion took place near the CRPF school in the Rohini area on Sunday morning. While no injuries were reported, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged, police confirmed.



Following the blast, traces of low-grade explosives were discovered at the site, which has led to a thorough investigation by the Delhi Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG), ANI reported.



According to ANI, officials at the scene found materials typically used in crude bombs. The NIA and NSG teams were promptly dispatched to the location, and the incident is being investigated from all possible angles, including whether it was an attempted terror attack.



The explosion was heard around 7:30 a.m., and a call was received at the police control room at 7:47 a.m., reporting the blast near the school in Sector 14, Rohini, ANI reports.



A senior police officer stated, "When we arrived, the school wall had been damaged, and there was a foul smell in the area. The windows of nearby shops and parked cars were shattered, but thankfully, no one was hurt."



The NSG's specialist teams have been brought in to help determine the type of explosive used, and the NIA is examining whether the blast was part of a possible terror plot, ANI reports.



Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections, including Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act.



In response to the blast, Delhi has been placed on high alert, with increased security in public areas ahead of the Diwali celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With Inputs from ANI)