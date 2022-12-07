×
Delhi-based YouTuber held for blackmail, extortion

Updated on: 07 December,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Gurugram
Dinesh Yadav, 21, a resident of Badshahpur, had lodged a complaint in August but the couple moved court for interim bail, Gurugram police said

Delhi-based YouTuber Namra Qadir has been arrested for allegedly extorting more than R80 lakh from a private firm’s owner after honey-trapping him and threatening to implicate him in a rape case, police said on Tuesday. Qadir, 22, has over 617k subscribers on YouTube. “She has confessed to the crime,” said  a cop. Dinesh Yadav, 21, a resident of Badshahpur, had lodged a complaint in August but the couple moved court for interim bail, Gurugram police said.


It was only after their interim bail was cancelled that an FIR was filed on November 26, they said. Qadir and Beniwal are residents of Shalimar Bagh in Delhi. In his complaint, Yadav alleged that Qadir demanded Rs 2 lakh for promoting his firm on her channel and he paid the amount. A few days later, she expressed her liking for him and her wish to marry him. 



“In August, I along with Qadir and Manish went to a club to party. We booked a room there. The next morning, when I woke up, Qadir asked me to hand over my bank cards. She threatened to implicate me in a rape case.” He claimed that “after this, they extorted more than Rs 80 lakh and gift items from me”. “Later, I revealed everything to my father who took me to police,” he added.

