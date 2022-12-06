×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Hackers attack ICMR website around 6000 times in a day Official

Hackers attack ICMR website around 6000 times in a day: Official

Updated on: 06 December,2022 06:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

An official said that hackers apparently from Hong Kong tried to attack the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research around 6000 times in a span of 24 hours on November 30

Hackers attack ICMR website around 6000 times in a day: Official

Representational Pic


Hackers allegedly tried to breach the website of the apex health research body ICMR but their attempts have been foiled, according to a government official.


The official said that hackers apparently from Hong Kong tried to attack the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research around 6000 times in a span of 24 hours on November 30.



The attacks come close to the heels of the alleged ransomware attack that had paralysed AIIMS online services here.


Also Read: Mumbai: Man duped of Rs 50.68 lakh by online fraudsters

"The contents of the ICMR website are safe. The site is hosted at NIC Data Centre, hence the firewall is from NIC which they regularly update. The attack has been prevented successfully," the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
delhi Crime News india news India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK