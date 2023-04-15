Delhi BJP's Kisan Morcha leader shot dead

An incident of firing was reported from Bindapur in which Surendra Matiala (60) died

A Kisan Morcha leader of the Delhi BJP was shot dead in Dwarka's Bindapur area on Friday evening, police said.

An incident of firing was reported from Bindapur in which Surendra Matiala (60) died, they said.

According to police, Matiala was sitting inside his office when two unidentified men entered with arms and opened fire at him.

The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera in which two men could be seen entering his office and shooting him in the presence of others.

After firing, the accused fled from the spot.

Matiala received four bullet injuries on his body, including his chest and stomach, they said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared "brought dead".

He had contested a councillor election and was a BJP candidate in the 2020 Assembly polls from Matiala.

"Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused," said M Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The DCP said the motive of the murder is not clear yet, adding, "We are investigating from all angles".

Statements of those present at the spot at the time of the incident are being recorded, police said, adding that his family members have not raised any suspicion on anyone so far.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and sections of the Arms Act have also been added, they said.

