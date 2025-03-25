While addressing the assembly, CM Gupta stated that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,100 crores for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. She also allocated Rs. 28,000 crores for capital expenditure in Delhi and additionally, Rs. 1000 crores was set aside for developing infrastructure to improve connectivity with the NCR region.

CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana

Delhi Budget 2025-26: CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, 25th March, presented the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital. She said that this year the Delhi government's Budget is Rs. 1 lakh crores. Rekha Gupta allocated Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

She called the budget historic. She also mentioned that this is a budget of transformation from a dire economy to Viksit Delhi.



"This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and whole country is watching this. They all have very hope with new government. This budget is not just an account or ledger; this is budget of transformation from bad economy to Viksit Delhi. The Delhi government's budget this year is Rs. 1 lakh crores. This budget is historic. We are presenting a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore. This is 31.5 percent more than last year," CM Gupta stated in the assembly.

While addressing the assembly, CM Gupta stated that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,100 crores for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. She also allocated Rs. 28,000 crores for capital expenditure in Delhi and additionally, Rs. 1000 crores was set aside for developing infrastructure to improve connectivity with the NCR region.

CM Gupta said, "Soon people will get the benefit of Ayushman Yojana, Ayushman Arogya Mandir. Along with the five lakh from the Center, the Delhi government will give a top-up of five lakh to the people of Delhi under Ayushman, Rs 2144 crores are being allocated for this. We had announced a reward of Rs 2500 for the women of Delhi. A provision of Rs 5,100 crores has been made to implement it under Mahila Samridhi Yojana," the Chief Minister stated in the assembly.



"For women's safety, more than 50,000 cameras will be installed. Rs 3843 crores are allocated for road and bridge infrastructure. Rs 696 crores have been allocated to provide basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies," she added



The Delhi CM criticized AAP government for their inaction and claimed that government income decreased because the government revenue was going into the "pockets" of liquor mafia and PWD contractors.



CM Gupta said, "The previous government failed in every aspect of development... Yamuna was unclean, road were damaged, air pollution was high. Delhi Jal Board, DTC... were facing losses. Dirty water and overflowing sewers became Delhi's identity. Being handed over such a government and running it is no less than a challenge..."



"The previous government did not have the will. Those figures were the result of financial mismanagement. Government income decreased because the government revenue was going into the pockets of liquor mafia and PWD contractors. The days of mismanagement of the disaster government are over," she added.



CM Rekha Gupta arrived at the Vidhan Sabha with the Budget document before the Budget presentation, accompanied by her cabinet members.



Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a cabinet meeting ahead of the presentation of the first Budget of the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the national capital.

CM Rekha Gupta visited the Hanuman Temple in CP to take blessings, ahead of presenting the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital.



Rekha Gupta said, "Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi. Delhi will progress, and Ram Rajya will be established."



(With ANI inputs)



