CM Rekha Gupta, Moscow Minister discuss strengthening Moscow-Delhi ties

Updated on: 19 March,2025 10:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Sergei Cheremin, Minister from the Moscow City Government, to discuss strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Sergei Cheremin, Minister from Moscow City Government, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Sergei Cheremin, Minister from the Moscow City Government, to discuss strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Delhi. 


Their conversation covered key areas such as urban management, transportation, digital technology, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties, reinforcing the commitment to deepening bilateral relations.


Russia has been a long-standing and trusted partner of India, with their relationship forming a crucial part of India's foreign policy.


Since the signing of the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, the two countries have expanded cooperation across political, security, defence, trade, economic, scientific, and cultural domains.

In December 2010, this partnership was further elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," underscoring the growing depth of engagement between the two nations.

People-to-people ties between India and Russia continue to strengthen, with a steady increase in bilateral tourism.

The introduction of e-visas for citizens of both countries has contributed significantly to this rise, making travel and exchanges more convenient. 

Over the years, several prominent Indians have received Russian state honors for their contributions to fostering Russia-India political, scientific, and cultural connections. 

Notably, the Indian Prime Minister was awarded Russia's highest state honor, the Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First.

The cultural bond between the two nations has historic roots, with renowned Russian artist and philosopher Nicholas Roerich making India his home in Himachal Pradesh. 

Russian literary greats like Leo Tolstoy and Alexander Pushkin have left a lasting impact on Indian literature and intellectual thought. 

The Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre (JNCC) in Moscow plays a crucial role in maintaining close cooperation with leading Russian institutions, while prominent Russian universities continue to teach Indian languages.

Indian cinema remains widely popular in Russia, with frequent screenings attracting audiences across the country. Yoga has also seen immense popularity, with mass participation in events such as the International Day of Yoga. 

In 2024, the 10th edition of the event was celebrated across more than 60 regions in Russia, reflecting the deepening cultural connection between the two countries. 

