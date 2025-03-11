No casualties have been reported, but the attack caused minor damage to the roof of a building in Moscow. Meanwhile, flights have been restricted in and out of two city airports, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky

The attack damaged an apartment building in a residential complex in the village of Sapronovo in Moscow. Pic/AFP

At least 60 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital were shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

At least 11 of the drones were shot down in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, Sobyanin said.

He didn't specify where the other drones were shot down, noting only that they were "flying towards Moscow."

Flights have been restricted in and out of two Moscow airports, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.

No casualties have been reported, but the attack caused minor damage to the roof of a building in Moscow, Sobyanin said in an online statement.

The attack, the biggest one targeting Moscow in months, came on the day of U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

