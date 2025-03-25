"In 2024-2025, the budget was Rs 76,000 crore, and this time the budget is Rs 1 lakh crore, which is an increase of 31.58 per cent. We can call it the biggest increase in any budget in the country," said Gupta.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praises Delhi Budget 2025

Listen to this article We can call it the biggest increase in any budget in the country: Rekha Gupta on Delhi Budget x 00:00

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a historic budget for 2025-26, praisingit to be the largest increase in any budget across the country.



The budget has witnessed a substantial rise of 31.58% compared to the previous year with a total allocation of Rs1 lakh crore for various sectors, including education, transport, and urban development.



"In 2024-2025, the budget was Rs 76,000 crore, and this time the budget is Rs 1 lakh crore, which is an increase of 31.58 per cent. We can call it the biggest increase in any budget in the country," said Gupta.



The education sector received a major boost, with an increased allocation of Rs 19,291 crore, reflecting a 17% increase from the previous year's budget of Rs 16,396 crore. Meanwhile, the transport sector has also seen a dramatic increase in allocation, with a 73% rise in budget. This will be used to improve road connectivity, expand the metro network, and enhance public transportation services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the budget for Housing and Urban Development has been increased by 9%, with a focus on providing affordable housing, improving sanitation, and enhancing urban infrastructure.



"In the education sector, Rs 16,396 crore was to be spent in 2024-2025, which we have increased to Rs 19,291 crore in our budget and increased it by 17 per cent... We have increased the budget for the transport sector by 73 per cent...Budget for the Housing and Urban Development has been increased by 9 per cent....," said Gupta.



This increased investment in education is anticipated to enhance the quality of schools and educational infrastructure in Delhi.



Ahead of this, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra hailed the budget as "historic," emphasizing its focus on infrastructure development.



"The focus laid on infrastructure in this Budget had been missing in the last few years. I am grateful to the CM for the proposed allocations for Tourism, Culture and Law Departments," he said.



Other BJP leaders, including Arvinder Singh Lovely and Satish Upadhyay, hailed the budget for its balanced approach and its potential to o foster development in Delhi.

"This Budget is a perfect roadmap for the holistic development of Delhi. Every sector, including health, transport, and education, has been touched upon in this Budget," stated Lovely.



"This Rs 1 lakh crores Budget will give the speed of a bullet train to development in Delhi," said Upadhyay



Other BJP leaders also praised the Budget's structured approach. BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot remarked, "...It is a well-thought-out Budget," while BJP MLA Shikha Roy described it as a symbol of good governance. "There could not have been a more complete Budget than this. It is a Budget of good governance," she said.



The Delhi Budget 2025-26 with its historic funding boost and substantial allocations for key sectors, has drawn mixed responses across the political corridor.



Delhi's budget for 2025-26 prioritizes the needs of Delhi's citizens, focusing on education, transport, and housing. With a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore, this budget is expected to foster growth, development, and improvement in the quality of life for Delhi's residents. (ANI)



(With ANI inputs)