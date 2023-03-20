Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi businessman friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel case lodged

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel; case lodged

Updated on: 20 March,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The police said on Sunday that the victim and his friend got into an argument with the bouncers outside a club at the hotel over entering the establishment.

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel; case lodged

Representational image. Pic/iStock


A 29-year-old businessman and his friend were allegedly assaulted by bouncers at a five-star hotel in the Janpath area, police said.


In a purported video of the incident, the bouncers are seen approaching a group of men and the two parties getting into a fistfight. The bouncers are also seen thrashing, punching and kicking the victims.



The police said on Sunday that the victim and his friend got into an argument with the bouncers outside a club at the hotel over entering the establishment.


The alleged incident took place on March 8 when the businessman, his wife and their friends had gone to the hotel for a Holi party, the police said.

Also Read: Posse of cops at Rahul’s doorstep to ‘seek’ info

The victim was outside with his friend while his wife was inside the club. Around 7-8 pm, he was stopped by the bouncers when he tried to enter the establishment.

He alleged that the bouncers did not allow them inside on the grounds that "stag" entry was not allowed and hurled abuses at them, the police added.

The victim claimed that they were beaten up with sticks and rods.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a police official said, adding a case had been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi police national news new delhi sexual crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK