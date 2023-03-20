Posse of cops at Rahul’s doorstep to ‘seek’ info

Police want details of women who told him they were sexually assaulted; Congress leader gives brief response hours after cops’ visit

A team of police arrive at Rahul Gandhi’s residence at 12, Tughlaq Lane, in New Delhi on Sunday. Pic/ANI

The Delhi police on Sunday reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Rahul said it was a long yatra and he met many people and needs time to compile it... It is important for us to know whether there was any woman of Delhi... There might be a possibility of the involvement of minor victims,” Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

On January 30, in Srinagar, Gandhi said some women he met during the yatra across several states told him that they had been raped or molested. Gandhi had said that he offered to help with the police, but they refused fearing more harm.

Gandhi sent a preliminary reply a little before 4 pm, while questioning the process and a sudden urgency after a 45-day delay, sources said. He termed the police action “unprecedented” and asked whether this had anything to do with his position taken both inside and outside Parliament on the Adani issue.

He gave the 10-point reply after a Delhi police team knocked on his doors for the third time in five days. He sought eight to 10 days for a detailed response. The former Congress chief, the sources said, asked whether any other political party, including the ruling party, has been subjected to such kind of scrutiny or questioning over their political campaigns.

The Congress called it the worst case of “political vendetta” and “harassment”. Party’s Abhishek Singhvi said the statements were made in Srinagar and thus it does not fall under the Delhi police jurisdiction. He also wondered why the Delhi police force was showing so much alacrity in making frequent visits to Gandhi’s residence after 45 days.

