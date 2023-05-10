Delhi: Case registered after man dupes airline worker of cash, jewellery on pretext of marriage

The accused withdrew Rs 50,000 of the total amount from the victim's ATM

Representation pic

A case has been registered after a woman worker of an airline was duped of gold jewellery worth more than Rs 18 lakh and Rs 65,000 in cash, police said. The accused withdrew Rs 50,000 of the total amount from the victim's ATM. The victim, who is a resident of Bengaluru had come to Delhi to meet the man after connecting with him on a matrimonial site.

The FIR filed by victim Vijay Laxmi stated that she got in touch with Anshul Jain through a matrimonial website and they started speaking on Whatsapp where Anshul introduced himself as a businessman in NCR and expressed his wish to marry her. Three days back Anshul called her to Delhi and said that he will introduce her to his family at a wedding function so she should bring the appropriate dress and jewellery with her.

On May 7, the victim landed in Delhi at T-2 IGI airport, Anshul Jain came to pick up her in his car and after that, they went to the Aerocity food court and had some snacks. Then they left that place and went ahead in the car for about half a kilometre where he told her that there seemed something wrong with the car tyre and he asked her to get down to check.

As soon as she got down from the car he sped away taking her valuables like 300 g of gold jewellery, including (14 gold bangles, 2 Emerald Kadas, 1 pair of Jhumka, 1 Choker necklace, 1 pair of studs), a Samsung S-Fold phone, bag, plus 3 ATM cards of banks, Rs 15,000 cash, her house key and her airline Airport Entry Card (AEP). After this, he transferred Rs40,000 in four transactions from Canara Bank and approx Rs 18,000 from ICICI Bank.

She further said in the FIR that she is a cabin crew in an airline. Now she does not have a single ID or her mobile phone. The victim also shared the photographs of the accused Anshul Jain with police. Now Delhi Police has registered an FIR under sections 420/406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at IGI Airport Police station and is investigating the matter.

