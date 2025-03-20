The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) special meeting, held on Wednesday to finalise the budget for 2024-25 and the next financial year, began in chaos as AAP and BJP councillors stood on tables and chairs, shouting slogans against each other

BJP Councillors protest during Mayor Mahesh Kumar's MCD Budget speech. Pic/PTI

For the regularisation of 12,000 contractual employees, Rs 800 crore has been allocated in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) budget to cover their salaries.

The MCD special meeting, held on Wednesday to finalise the budget for 2024-25 and the next financial year, began in chaos as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors stood on tables and chairs, shouting slogans against each other.

The House saw the passage of the Revised Budget Estimates for 2024-25 and the Budget Estimates for 2025-26 amid uproar.

Several key proposals were rejected, while others were passed, including the allocation of Rs 800 crore for the regularisation of 12,000 contractual employees to cover their salaries.

Following this, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to X, saying, "Big news for the 12,000 temporary employees of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Aam Aadmi Party government in the corporation has allocated Rs 800 crore in the budget, fulfilling their long-pending demand. Now, all these employees will be regularised --? something only the Aam Aadmi Party could achieve. Congratulations to all the employees and their families."

In the special MCD House meeting, several key proposals were rejected, including a Rs 6 crore cut for the maintenance and repair of school buildings and an Rs 18 crore reduction for improving sanitation services.

Additionally, Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh's proposal to increase the Horticulture Department's budget by Rs 25 lakh for the procurement of benches was rejected.

Funds for sanitation and expenses related to controlling stray dogs were similarly rejected.

However, the proposal to decrease the fund for improving sanitation services by Rs 1 lakh was approved, along with Raja Iqbal Singh's proposal to allocate funds for women's toilets in public places.

Additionally, an increase of Rs 50 lakh to support facilities for Chhath Puja and other festivals was approved by the House.

Each councillor has now been allocated Rs 1.55 crore for development work -? an increase from the previous Rs 75 lakh allocated by the commissioner. The extra Rs 80 lakh will be drawn from the road maintenance funds.

After a chaotic start to the House proceedings, MCD Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal held a press conference, confirming the budget's passage despite disruptions.

Goyal, who presented the budget, said that the MCD passed the Revised Budget Estimates for 2024-25 and the Budget Estimates for 2025-26, despite disruptions from the BJP councillors.

He criticised the BJP for its "obstructionist politics" but acknowledged that accepting the cut motion proposed by Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh.

The motion included Rs 1 crore for street lights and high-mast lights, Rs 50 lakh for Chhath Puja preparations, and Rs 25 lakh for women's toilets - all of which were approved.

Mayor Mahesh Kumar accused the BJP of showing "extreme disrespect" towards him, alleging that the opposition's "unruly behaviour" stemmed from their "inability to accept a Dalit mayor".

"The BJP has not allowed the House to function properly for the past two years," Kumar said, adding that Wednesday's session saw "physical altercations", leading to injuries among AAP councillors.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former mayor Raja Iqbal Singh called the MCD budget passage "unconstitutional".

Singh criticised AAP for passing the budget without a head count of councillors. He alleged that AAP, now in a minority, avoided a proper count to push the budget through, while the BJP's request for a tally was ignored.

Raja Iqbal Singh accused AAP of deliberately stalling House proceedings to prevent discussions on corruption.

He demanded an investigation into Rs 500 crore from the mayor's discretionary fund and another Rs 500 crore meant for road construction, questioning which contractors "benefited" from these.

He further slammed AAP for "failing to deliver on its ten guarantees" to Delhi residents, citing "unfulfilled promises" of regularising employees and improving sanitation. Singh condemned the transfer of sanitation funds to the "tea and water fund" and accused AAP of "lacking vision" or policy in the budget.

The BJP leader highlighted key wins from their proposed cut motions, including Rs 50 lakh for Chhath Puja and other festivals, Rs 1 crore for street and high-mast lights, Rs 50 lakh for park tubewell repairs, Rs 2 crore for school renovations, Rs 5 crore for retired employee arrears, and Rs 25 lakh for women's toilet construction and maintenance.

The MCD revised estimates for 2024-25 project an income of nearly Rs 14,746 crore, with expenditure reaching Rs 15,767 crore.

