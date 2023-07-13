In Delhi, the Yamuna swelled to 207.55 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time high of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978, according to government agencies

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks Centre’s intervention x 00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that the water level of the Yamuna, doesn’t rise further and said news of flood in the capital will not send a good message to the world. In Delhi, the Yamuna swelled to 207.55 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time high of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978, according to government agencies.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he requested that “if possible the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed” and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G-20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The news of flood in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation,” Kejriwal wrote to Shah. He said that as per the Central Water Commission estimates the level of Yamuna will reach 207.72 metres on Wednesday night which is a matter of “grave” concern.

“It’s my humble request to you that if possible the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana should be released with a limited speed so that Yamuna’s level in Delhi does not rise further,” Kejriwal said in the letter to Shah.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever