Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings', says will make MCD corruption-free

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who led Aam Aadmi Party to astounding victory in the civic body polls on Wednesday, thanked the people for "believing" in him and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" for making the city better.

Kejriwal was addressing the party workers and candidates after registering a win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls as AAP won 134 seats out of 250 wards in the polls, and the BJP won 104 wards.

"I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change. We have fulfilled the responsibilities that the people of Delhi gave us. I am indebted to you for believing in me and giving me love. We all have to work together. I appeal to all the candidates and parties that politics was only till today, we all have to work for the betterment of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister sought cooperation from the BJP and Congress in working "together" for the city.

"I want cooperation from the BJP and the Congress. I expect their cooperation. I appeal to the Centre and ask for the Prime Minister's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were also present on the occasion.

Sisodia said that the mandate by the people of Delhi was to oust the BJP from power.

"The people of Delhi have not only given the mandate to make Kejriwal win, but also to oust the BJP from the MCD. It is not just a victory but a big responsibility to clean the city," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party crossed the halfway mark gaining a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on Wednesday, thus uprooting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 15-year-long rule in the city's civic body.

Way earlier than the final results were declared, celebrations started at the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital after the trends showed that the party is set to take over the MCD from the BJP.

The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hour initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.

Both the parties held on to hope as the counting began at 8 am, with the BJP claiming to win the elections for the fourth time, while the AAP exuded confidence in winning the elections.

"The BJP has got the answer today that the people of Delhi vote for those who work, and not for the ones who defame. The BJP fielded its MPs, Ministers, CBI and ED, but the people of Delhi still voted for the AAP. The people have given a befitting reply to the BJP for the allegations that it levelled against Kejriwal. We will make Delhi the most beautiful city in the world," Raghav Chadha said earlier.

The high-decibel battle which was fought in the election campaign ahead of the polling on December 4, witnessed the claims and counter-claims by both parties (BJP, AAP) of winning the elections, however, it all boiled down to December 7 when the outcome of the election was revealed.

