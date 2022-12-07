Delhi: Court directs police to lodge FIR against builder for duping investors

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal passed the order saying that the allegations are of a nature that warrant an investigation by the police

A Delhi court has directed the police to register two FIRs against a real estate firm and their directors for allegedly duping investors.

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal passed the order saying that the allegations are of a nature that warrant an investigation by the police/state agency.

The judge directed police to lodge two FIRs against builder firm - ISH Realtors Pvt. Ltd. and it's directors for allegedly committing the offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, fraud, cheating and criminal Intimidation.

The facts of the complaint reveal that the controversy is not entirely based upon documents and some investigation is warranted in this matter to unearth the truth of the allegations. Moreover, the complainant is not in a position to establish his case without the aid of police investigation, the judge said.

He said the complaint as well as the documents on record revealed prima ­facie commission of cognizable offences.

In the light of these facts it is desirable that an FIR is registered in this case, the judge said in an order passed on December 5.

Advocates Sumit Gahlot, appearing for complainants Raman Suri and Harsh Wardhan Suri, had claimed they had booked retail shops in ISH Realtors Pvt Ltd's upcoming commercial project 'Skyline 109' in Sector­ 109, Gurugram, Haryana.

However, the complainants later learned the accused had no license/permission to develop the commercial project at the time of booking/marketing/receipt of payment, and that the project has now been slowed down/abandoned.

