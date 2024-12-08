Delhi CM Atishi visited the family of a man stabbed to death in a violent altercation over a common toilet issue in Govindpuri, highlighting growing concerns over law and order in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the family of a man who was stabbed to death during a violent altercation with neighbours over a common toilet issue in Govindpuri. The incident, which took place on Friday night, has sparked concerns over safety and lawlessness in the city.

Atishi arrived at AIIMS on Saturday to express her condolences to the family of the victim, identified as Sudheer. The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to criticise the central government for its failure to maintain law and order in the national capital. She condemned the BJP-led central government, claiming it had failed in its responsibility to provide safety and security to the residents of Delhi.

"The central government, which is in charge of maintaining law and order in Delhi, has completely failed in its duties. The law enforcement system is broken, and incidents of violence, including shootings, murders, and extortion, have become routine," Atishi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Criminals are not afraid of the police, and people are unsafe in their homes and outside," she added, stressing that the situation was dire and must be addressed immediately.

The tragic incident unfolded late on Friday when Sudheer, along with his brother Prem and their friend Sagar, got into a dispute with a family living on the first floor of their building in Govindpuri over a common toilet that had not been flushed. Sudheer had objected to the condition of the toilet, which led to the violent escalation.

Bhikam Singh, a resident who had recently moved into the building, along with his wife Meena and their three sons, allegedly attacked the three youths with rods and knives. Sudheer suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, scalp, and face, and was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Prem remains in critical condition, while Sagar was treated and discharged.

Sudheer, originally from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, had been living with his brother, an e-rickshaw driver, and paying a monthly rent of Rs 3,000. Bhikam Singh, a building materials shop worker, had only recently moved into the building 45 days ago.

A murder case has been registered, and all members of Bhikam Singh's family have been apprehended for questioning as part of the investigation. The incident has reignited fears over the growing concerns of lawlessness and crime in Delhi.

As per PTI, Atishi also called on the central government to take immediate steps to restore order and ensure the safety of Delhi's residents, warning that the people of Delhi would hold them accountable for the deteriorating situation. PTI reports that authorities are working on addressing the matter, but the public remains deeply concerned about the state of law enforcement in the city.

This case is one of several recent incidents that have highlighted the increasing challenges of maintaining safety and law and order in Delhi, with many urging the government to take swift action.

(With inputs from PTI)