Farmers have resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' march amid growing tensions and security measures at the Shambhu border. They continue to demand Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan rights, with protests entering their 300th day

Farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo' march; security tightened at Shambhu border

Farmers' protest groups have announced the resumption of their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Sunday, reigniting tensions as they continue their demand for a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan rights. In response to security concerns, Delhi Police have set up barricades and installed nails at the Shambhu border to prevent any unlawful movement.

Speaking to ANI, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a representative of the protesting farmers, condemned the "brutality" farmers faced at the border, asserting that no laws had been broken. He emphasised that their march, set to begin at noon, would be peaceful and without any violations of regulations.

"Our hunger strike has now entered its 12th day, and we have reached the 300th day of protests led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Despite our peaceful protests, the central government remains unmoved," said Pandher. He also announced that the protestors would oppose the entry of BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, into Punjab. The farmers' call was directed towards their fellow farmers in Punjab to stand in opposition should these leaders attempt to enter the state.

Additionally, Ayyakannu, a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (U) United Farmers Front from Tamil Nadu, voiced his frustration over the lack of progress following last year’s mass protests in Delhi. "Thousands of farmers protested in Delhi for MSP and loan rights, and while a Supreme Court-appointed committee submitted its report on November 22, 2024, no action has been taken by the central government," he remarked.

The committee’s recommendations, which included the implementation of MSP, rights to loans, access to free electricity, and the establishment of designated agricultural product stores, remain unaddressed. Ayyakannu highlighted the dire need for MSP, noting the vast disparity between the current price of agricultural products and their historical counterparts. He pointed out that while salaries for other professions had increased substantially over the years, the price of agricultural goods has remained stagnant, leaving farmers struggling.

He further referenced the MS Swaminathan report, submitted under the Congress regime, which recommended that farmers be paid 50% above the cost of production. "This report was never acted upon by Congress, and unfortunately, the BJP government has also failed to take any substantial steps to implement it," Ayyakannu said.

In the face of continued challenges, farmers from across India, including Tamil Nadu, are determined to persist with their protests. Ayyakannu announced that a protest would be held on December 16 in Tamil Nadu, followed by a march to Delhi to continue their fight for MSP and other critical demands.

As per ANI, despite repeated protests and demands, the central government has yet to respond to the calls for agricultural reforms and support for the farming community.

(With inputs from ANI)