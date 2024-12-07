Maharashtra: Chandrapur Congress passes ballot paper resolution for future elections

He claimed that an amount of Rs 60 lakh was seized by the police in the Rajura assembly segment and has not been released yet because of BJP's pressure

Representational Image

The Congress unit in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday passed a resolution to contest future elections on ballot papers, blaming EVMs for the party candidates' failure in the last assembly elections, PTI reported.

Subhash Dhote, head of the Chandrapur district Congress and a former MLA, claimed that the police failed to crack cases of fake voter registrations.

"We have passed a resolution to remove EVMs and hold the elections through ballot papers in future. This resolution will be forwarded to the Congress party," Dhote told PTI reporters.

He claimed that an amount of Rs 60 lakh was seized by the police in the Rajura assembly segment and has not been released yet because of BJP's pressure.

Chandrapur MP Pratibha Dhanorkar and five Congress leaders lost the electoral contest against Mahayuti candidates, PTI reported.

"Police have not disclosed details about around 6,800 bogus voters registered in the Rajura assembly constituency before the elections," Dhote claimed.

Dhanorkar said the elections results went against Congress due to EVMs.

"Despite less voter base of BJP candidates in different areas, they won elections," alleged Dhanorkar.

Maharashtra village calls off 'repoll' plan with ballot papers following police intervention

A group of villagers from Malsharias assembly segment in Maharashtra asking a "re-election" with ballot papers relented on Tuesday and gave up their plan following police intervention, said the NCP (SP) winning candidate from the seat, PTI reported.

A senior police official stated that they had threatened the villagers with legal action if they carried out their "polling" plan.

Earlier, locals of Markadwadi village under Malshiras segment in Solapur district had put up banners announcing a "repoll" to be held on December 3, PTI reported.

The village comes under the Malshiras assembly constituency, where Sharad Pawar-led NCP candidate Uttam Jankar defeated BJP's Ram Satpute by 13, 147 votes in the November 20 Maharashtra Elections 2024, the results of which were declared on November 2.

Though Jankar won the seat, Markadwadi residents claimed he won less votes in their village against Satpute, which was not possible, and cast doubt on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs).

(With inputs from PTI)