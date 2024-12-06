Residents of Markadwadi village in Solapur, had claimed that BJP candidate Ram Satpute's vote count as per EVMs in the November 20 polls was 'doubtful' as they believed at least 80 per cent of the votes would have gone to eventual winner Uttam Jankar of NCP (SP)

A Congress delegation recently met with residents of Markadwadi village in Maharashtra's Solapur district, who had raised concerns about the legitimacy of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, which took place on November 20. The villagers had even announced plans to conduct a "repoll" using ballots, news agency PTI reported.

The residents of Markadwadi, which falls under the Malshiras Assembly seat, questioned the results of the EVM count, particularly the votes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ram Satpute. They claimed that at least 80 per cent of the votes should have gone to Uttam Jankar of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), the eventual winner. They found it suspicious that Satpute had received 843 votes in their village, while Jankar secured 1,003. They argued that Satpute should not have received more than 100-150 votes in the village.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the results of which were announced on November 23, Jankar defeated Satpute by 13,147 votes.

The Congress delegation met with the residents of Markadwadi on Thursday to discuss their concerns and the "repoll" announcement, PTI stated. A report on the matter will be sent to the state unit chief, Nana Patole, according to Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe.

On Tuesday, a group of villagers had made arrangements to hold the "repoll" using ballots, but they withdrew their plans after officials, including Jankar, explained the legal implications and warned of possible legal action. The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders to prevent the "repoll" amid concerns over law and order issues.

The Solapur Police registered two cases against 300 individuals, including Jankar, for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and attempting to conduct the "repoll", PTI reported.

Londhe said on Friday that during discussions with the villagers, it became clear that they were genuinely concerned about the EVMs. He added that the residents viewed the "repoll" as a democratic right, but the administration suppressed their movement by threatening legal action if even a single vote was cast.

"The movement in Markadwadi against EVMs is genuine and not politically motivated. We will prepare a report and send it to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge via our MPCC chief Nana Patole," Londhe said. "The people of Markadwadi have also given us soil from the village to take to Rahul Gandhi, so he can place it at the memorial of Gandhiji."

Londhe further mentioned that the villagers wanted him to visit Markadwadi to support their movement against EVMs.

(With PTI inputs)