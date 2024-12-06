Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the Pradesh, District, City, and Block Committees of the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit, effective immediately. This move follows recent electoral strategies and aims to reorganise and strengthen the party at the grassroots level

In a significant move aimed at restructuring the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has announced the dissolution of the Pradesh, District, City, and Block Committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, effective immediately.

The decision, made public on Thursday, follows the party’s lack of participation in the recent bypolls held in Uttar Pradesh. In the bypolls, the Congress chose not to field any candidates and instead extended its support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other INDIA bloc allies across nine constituencies. The party’s non-participation in the elections had raised eyebrows, with some speculating that it was part of a broader strategy to strengthen ties within the opposition alliance, but now it seems the party is shifting focus to its own internal reforms.

The dissolution of the committees across all levels of the state unit—ranging from Pradesh (state) to Block level—is viewed as an effort to rejuvenate the Congress in the state and lay the groundwork for its future growth. The move is likely a precursor to a significant reorganisation of the party, with Kharge expected to appoint new leadership to these committees. The Congress, which has faced several setbacks in recent state and national elections, aims to bolster its grassroots presence and enhance its organisational structure, which has long been seen as weak in the state.

K C Venugopal, the Congress general secretary for organisation, confirmed the move with a statement, noting that Kharge had approved the proposal to dissolve the committees. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), which is currently led by Ajay Rai, will undergo a complete overhaul as part of the process.

The dissolution comes just months after the Lok Sabha elections and days after the bypoll results in Uttar Pradesh. This restructuring effort signals the Congress party’s intent to strengthen its position ahead of upcoming elections, particularly in one of India’s most politically crucial states, where the party has struggled to maintain a significant foothold in recent years.

As per PTI reports, the changes are expected to bring fresh leadership into the fold, with Kharge's decision seen as a crucial step in revitalising the Congress at the grassroots level. The party’s leadership will likely focus on addressing organisational gaps and revitalising its appeal to voters, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, a state that has seen intense political rivalry in recent years.

