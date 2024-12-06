Earlier in the day, opposition MPs wore masks that read, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai," in protest of the Adani issue

Representational Image

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi challenges "Modi ji sansad me aao" over discussion on Adani issue x 00:00

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, asking him to attend Parliament's Winter Session and not to be "afraid" of investigation on Adani, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media platform Facebook, "Modi ji sansad me aao, Adani par jaanch se mat ghabrao (Modi ji come to Parliament, don't be afraid of investigation)."

Congress along with their INDIA bloc allies have been protesting to discuss Adani's indictment by United States since the start of Winter session, ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, opposition MPs wore masks that read, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai," in protest of the Adani issue.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were spotted with copies of the Constitution in their hands.

Congress MP KC Venugopal claimed that the "constitutional right" has been violated here for Adani, ANI reported.

"It is B. R. Ambedkar's death anniversary, the person who gave the Constitution of India. The constitutional right has been violated here for Adani. We are doing a symbolic protest. Whenever the name of Adani comes, the government of India wants to divert the issue. Let them divert the issue, we will continue our protests," Venugopal said wearing a mask which mentioned, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai."

The Adani Group has disputed the claims brought by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against Adani Green's directors. While the BJP stated that the law will take its own course, it slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the statement read.

"As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, 'the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.' All possible legal recourse will be sought," it added. The Adani Group said it has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the "highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations".

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned early due to disruptions. The winter session will continue till December 20.

(With inputs from ANI)