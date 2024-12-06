Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

Rahul Gandhi said that he is committed to protecting Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, which serves as the most powerful tool for the countrymen

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas at the Parliament House Lawns.

Rahul Gandhi said that he is committed to protecting Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, which serves as the most powerful tool for the countrymen.

"Humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Day. Baba Saheb's Constitution, based on the spirit of social equality, justice and rights, is the most powerful tool for the countrymen - and I am always committed to protecting it. My salute to the architect of the Constitution. Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan!" Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, saying that he devoted his entire life to championing the democratic values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice.

Kharge said it is the need of the hour to defend, protect, and safeguard his ideals and ideas, as well as his finest contribution to the nation -- the Constitution of India.

In a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, "On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the ardent champion of the Constitution and social justice. Babasaheb devoted his entire life to championing the democratic values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice. It is a pressing need of the hour to defend, protect and safeguard his ideals and ideas, as also his finest contribution to the nation -- the Constitution of India."

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

Dr. Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's transformative legacy.

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Babasaheb Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi.