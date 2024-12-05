Breaking News
Rahul, delegation stopped on way to Sambhal

Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Ghaziabad (UP)
The opposition party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, returned to Delhi after staying at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for about two hours

A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Ghazipur border. Pic/PTI

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border here on Wednesday on his way to Sambhal.


The opposition party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, returned to Delhi after staying at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for about two hours.


A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in the morning as Congress workers gathered there defying heavy 
barricading. With the carriageway from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh heavily congested, commuters faced a harrowing time in reaching their destination.


Congress legislative party leader in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Aradhana Mishra Mona claimed in Lucknow that she was supposed to be a part of the Congress delegation but has been put under “house arrest”.

Prohibitory orders are in place in Sambhal where violence erupted on November 24 over a court-ordered mosque survey, killing four people and injuring several others.
After being stopped at the Ghazipur border, Rahul Gandhi said he was ready to go alone to Sambhal with police but was not allowed.

BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh decried the Congress’ move as a “drama” aimed at “appeasing its Muslim vote bank”.

rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi uttar pradesh news national news

