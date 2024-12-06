Addressing a gathering at Shivaji Park after paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, CM Fadnavis said that the state government will work according to the Constitution

Pic/Eknath Shinde's team

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday paid tribute to eminent social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar and said that the country can never repay Babasaheb Ambedkar, reported ANI.

"Everyone knows that our country is progressing rapidly...The most beautiful thing is the Constitution of India. Babasaheb's study was in all subjects and it can be seen in the constitution...We can never repay Babasaheb. Whatever we do, we will do according to the constitution," Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saluted the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar and said that the Constitution was honoured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime.

"Lakhs of followers came here with respect to Jaibhim Babasaheb's thoughts, the constitution is still with us. Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega Baba Saheb Tera Constitution Rahega. A common worker can reach here. That is because of the Constitution. Babasaheb used his knowledge to the grassroots people. To make the state progressive, we will try to make the number 1 in the country. The Constitution was honoured during Modi's time. We are creating a memorial in the Dadar area," Shinde said, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also saluted Dr BR Ambedkar and said that the decision that the government will take will be in the interest of the state and people, reported ANI.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women ad workers.

A revered leader, thinker, and reformer, he dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's transformative legacy.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)