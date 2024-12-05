On Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary today, city-based artists inspired by his life and times talk about their art. Plus a handy guide to buying memorabilia to keep Ambedkar’s spirit alive

A watercolour painting of Dr BR Ambedkar playing the violin

Listen to this article Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Artists inspired by Dr BR Ambedkar's life share more about their work x 00:00

There once lived an amateur violinist who also dabbled in sculpture, and sometimes casually sketched between his hectic work schedule. But why put a spotlight on him today? Because the man with the many talents also happens to be the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. As his second wife, late Savita Ambedkar notes in her autobiography, Dr Ambedkaranchya Sahwasat, translated by Nadeem Khan to Babasaheb: My Life With Dr Ambedkar (Penguin Random House India), “He was forever curious to learn sketching, sculpting, tabla-playing, playing the violin, music, cooking, driving, Pali, Sanskrit and to learn different forms of art.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On his death anniversary today, we take a look at how independent India’s first Law Minister, whose artistic endeavours remain known only to few, continues to inspire artists and illustrators even today.

Ode to the icons

I see art as one of the most powerful mediums to express complex truths and provoke thought. With no barriers of language and literacy, it becomes a universal force for social change. Each piece in my collection is an active effort to reclaim narratives, shed light on the dehumanisation and struggles that still persist in society, and to highlight the contributions of Dalit icons such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Ramabai Ambedkar and Savitribai Phule.

Rohini Bhadarge, 25, student, Sir JJ School of Art

LOG ON TO @nili_chimani

Being human

An artwork depicting Dr Ambedkar

Growing up in an Ambedkarite family and being surrounded by anti-caste literature, I always knew my art was going to be coloured in politics and activism. My artworks are a window to the everyday experiences of an individual from the community.

Shridhar’s interpretation of the Mahad Satyagraha of 1927, a pivotal point in the Dalit rights movement. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Educating people about casteism is no longer the primary goal because people today are already aware of our history. What they need now is a deeper look into individual experiences and stories from the ongoing anti-caste struggle that trigger an emotional response.

Shrujana Shridhar, 31, digital illustrator

LOG ON TO @srujangatha

Bleed blue

A wall mural featuring Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, and Gautam Buddha painted by the artist in Kerala’s Bekal town

My ongoing work involves the use of blue-pigment colours and shades that have become symbolic of the Dalit struggle and its flag with the Ashoka Chakra at the centre. Dr BR Ambedkar’s speeches [transcribed in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: Writings and Speeches] where he referred to the oppressed castes as ‘the broken man’ deeply inspired the themes of injustice, the worth of human life, and the struggle for representation that underpin my works. Currently, my focus is on creating artworks in public spaces where people can interact with them.

Sanjeev Sonpimpare, 54, multimedia artist

LOG ON TO @sonpimpare_contemporary

Also check out

Pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar with these anti-caste themed memorabilia

. In the frame

Kolkata-based artist Nidhin Shobhana’s artworks depict the people’s love for the anti-caste pioneer through pieces like Reading with Babasaheb (below), Under Babasaheb’s Umbrella, and People’s Babasaheb.

LOG ON TO sanghamitra.store

COST Rs 500 onwards

. Spread the word

This cotton sweatshirt bearing Dr Ambedkar’s message of ‘Educate, agitate, organize’ might be a timely addition to your winter wardrobe.

LOG ON TO @wanemerch on Instagram

COST Rs 800

. Fact and fiction

The Blaft Book of Anti-Caste SF is an anthology of stories, comics and graphics that brings to the fore a new genre of ‘Dalit futurism’. The book features award-winning South Asian writers such as PA Uthaman and Mimi Mondal, as well as bright young authors.

LOG ON TO blaft.com

COST Rs 1,195

United in art

A two-day exhibition to mark Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary is showcasing nearly 30 artworks from Ambedkarite artists under one roof. The pièce de résistance is a collaborative artwork (right) created on a giant cloth canvas.

ON December 6; 11 am to 11 pm

AT Shivaji Park Ground, near Gate No 5, Dadar West.

LOG ON TO @secularartmovement

FREE