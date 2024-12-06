Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said there is a pressing need to defend, protect and safeguard the ideals of B R Ambedkar as also his "finest" contribution - the Constitution of India.

"On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the ardent champion of the Constitution and social justice," Kharge said in a post on X.

He said Ambedkar devoted his entire life to championing the democratic values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice.

"It is a pressing need of the hour to defend, protect and safeguard his ideals and ideas, as also his finest contribution to the nation the Constitution of India," the Congress chief said.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination against Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

Dr. Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's transformative legacy.

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.