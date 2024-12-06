On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, recognising his contributions as the architect of the Indian Constitution and champion of social justice

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of India’s Constitution, on his death anniversary, commemorating Mahaparinirvan Diwas. He honoured Ambedkar’s legacy by emphasising his relentless struggle for equality and human dignity, which continues to inspire generations.

The Prime Minister visited the Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi, where he joined other prominent leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in paying respects to the legendary social reformer. On this occasion, PM Modi shared a heartfelt post on social media platform X, where he said, "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision."

The Prime Minister also shared a picture from his visit earlier this year to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, the cremation site of Ambedkar, as part of his tribute to the revered leader.

Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, was a jurist, economist, and social reformer who fought tirelessly against caste-based discrimination and worked towards ensuring equal rights for Dalits, women, and workers. His role in drafting the Indian Constitution post-independence has made him a pivotal figure in Indian history. Recognised for his immense contributions to social justice and equality, Ambedkar was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990.

The observance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, held annually on December 6, is a solemn occasion to honour the death of Dr. Ambedkar, who passed away on this day in 1956 in Delhi. The day also holds profound significance in Buddhist tradition, as it coincides with the Mahaparinirvan of Lord Buddha, symbolising liberation from the cycle of life and death.

As per ANI reports, Ambedkar’s commitment to social equality and justice continues to resonate in modern India. His vision remains an enduring source of inspiration for generations striving for a more inclusive society.

In recognition of Ambedkar's transformative legacy, Mahaparinirvan Diwas serves as a reminder of his enduring impact on India's legal and social landscape. The day also serves as an opportunity to reaffirm the country’s commitment to fulfilling Ambedkar’s vision for equality and justice.

