Cops clear hawkers, issue traffic diversions around Azad Maidan ahead of mega ceremony

Fashion Street shops closed by police and banners displayed for the swearing-in ceremony near Azad Maidan. Pics/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article PM Narendra Modi to attend Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in ceremony today x 00:00

The Mumbai police’s traffic department has implemented temporary traffic restrictions on southbound routes ahead of the Maharashtra government’s swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan on December 5. Security measures have been heightened, as Chief Minister-elect Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries are set to take the oath at 5.30 pm. A large crowd is expected, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also attending the event.

Due to anticipated traffic congestion, temporary restrictions have been imposed across south Mumbai. The no-entry and alternate routes are as follows:



1. Mahapalika Marg: Traffic will be prohibited from the CSMT junction to Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowk (Metro Junction) in both directions.

Alternate route: L T Marg - Chakala Junction—right turn—D N Road—CSMT Junction—towards the desired destination.





2. Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Traffic will be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) to Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowk (Metro Junction) in both directions.

Alternate route: L T Marg - Chakala Junction—right turn—D N Road—CSMT Junction—towards the desired destination. Traffic will also be diverted to Maharshi Karve Road towards desired destination.

3. Hajariminal Somani Marg: Traffic will be prohibited from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) to CSMT Junction.

Alternate route: Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) - Hutatma Chowk—Kala Ghoda—K Dubhash Marg— Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg—towards desired destination.



Security drill underway on Wednesday

4. Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge) [southbound]: Traffic from N S Road and Coastal Road towards Shamaldas Gandhi Junction will be prohibited.

Alternate route: Commuters are advised to use N S Road.



5. Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (One Way): From 12 pm to 8 pm, the stretch from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamakar Chowk) to Vogla Chowk will be open for traffic in both directions.



Additionally, the Mumbai police have deployed 3,500 personnel, including 520 police officers, along with a platoon from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Riot Control Team, Delta and Combat teams, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad for enhanced security.

