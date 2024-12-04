Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA
‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house
Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
Mumbai: Stop demolition or I'll kill myself, man tells BMC squad, booked
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Devendra Fadnavis unanimously nominated as BJPs Maharashtra CM candidate

Devendra Fadnavis unanimously nominated as BJP's Maharashtra CM candidate

Updated on: 04 December,2024 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

It came as poetic justice for the ex-CM who couldn't make his government in 2019 despite winning a majority with a then-alliance partner, Shiv Sena

Devendra Fadnavis unanimously nominated as BJP's Maharashtra CM candidate

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Devendra Fadnavis unanimously nominated as BJP's Maharashtra CM candidate
x
00:00

Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously nominated as the BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate. He will take oath as the BJP's CM for the third consecutive time in the span of ten years.


It came as poetic justice for the ex-CM who couldn't make his government in 2019 despite winning a majority with a then-alliance partner, Shiv Sena.


When Sena stayed away, he had made a government with Ajit Pawar, then with the undivided Nationalist Congress Party. But that proved to be a short-lived tenure as both resigned within three days. Later, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government came into being and was pulled down after Eknath Shinde split the Sena. Shinde was made the CM and Fadnavis his deputy in 2022. A year later the government expanded with Ajit Pawar's entry.


The Mahayuti faced the 2024 Assembly elections in the background of the Lok Sabha polls' poor show in Maharashtra. With popular welfare schemes and hard work at the ground level, the BJP registered its best even performance in Maharashtra by winning 132 out of 288 seats. The Shinde Sena won 57 and Ajit Pawar 41.

The government formation has been delayed because of delayed power-sharing talks between the partners. It is said Shinde has overcome his reluctance and will take oath as one of the DyCMs along with Pawar on Thursday.

Fadnavis, a six-time MLA from Nagpur, has also set another record. He broke a jinx that no DyCM can become a CM. Fadnavis was a two-time CM and later worked as a DyCM and he is set to be a CM yet again.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devendra fadnavis Mahayuti bharatiya janata party maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories


Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK