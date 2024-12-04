Power-sharing talks resume between allies; BJP to elect legislative party leader, who is likely to be named as CM, today in presence of central observers

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde back at work on Tuesday. Pic/X

Ailing since last week, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde swung into action after undergoing some advanced medical tests at a hospital in Thane on Tuesday. He returned to his official Malabar Hill residence in the afternoon to review online arrangements for Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Chaityabhumi and got into political talks with his party leaders and alliance leaders ahead of the new government’s swearing-in ceremony to be held at Azad Maidan on December 5.

While leaving the hospital, Shinde told reporters that he was keeping well. “I visited the hospital for a check-up. I’m doing well,” he said. People in the know said that Shinde’s doctors wanted advanced tests to be run for his throat infection, and his blood samples checked to verify a possibility of dengue or other serious infections, which was ruled out.

Shinde’s long break since last Thursday, a day after his meeting in New Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, had raised many questions about his willingness to participate in the new government as a deputy CM, while Fadnavis is tipped to be the CM and Ajit Pawar the second DyCM. Shinde had left for his native village Dare in Satara district last weekend and returned on Sunday evening.

Though the date and time for the oath-taking function have been decided and preparations are on in full swing, the three alliance partners—the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP—haven’t finalised the power-sharing formula yet.

The process resumed on Tuesday after being stalled due to Shinde’s illness and a sudden break. Both Sena and NCP legislators have chosen Shinde and Ajit Pawar as their respective legislative party leaders. The BJP will elect its leader on Wednesday morning in the presence of Central observers—Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat CM, and Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union finance minister. As per the understanding between the Mahayuti partners, the BJP’s leader will be the new CM. Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the top job.

The day also saw bonhomie among the Mahayuti leaders as they together visited Azad Maidan to oversee the oath ceremony arrangements. The second rung that insisted on having the home department for Shinde, the DyCM prospect, till Monday, advised media persons not to read too much into the delayed power-sharing formula and Shinde’s illness. “If it was so [infighting in the Mahayuti], why would Shinde ask us to accompany alliance leaders to Azad Maidan?” asked former minister and Sena leader, Gulabrao Patil.

Later in the evening, Fadnavis, too, reached out to Shinde at the CM’s official residence. This was their first meeting after they met in Delhi. The development led to the understanding that things between the Sena and BJP were normalising ahead of the impending presence of PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at the oath ceremony. Earlier in the day, Girish Mahajan, former BJP minister, who is a known troubleshooter, visited Shinde. He had visited Shinde in Thane too. Shinde’s associate and former minister, Uday Samant, has also been playing a messenger between the two sides.

Allies’ desires

While the BJP and Sena exchanged pleasantries and resumed talks, NCP boss Ajit Pawar stayed put in New Delhi, apparently to lobby for more share in power. It is learnt that, in addition to plum portfolios in the state, he wants a Union cabinet berth and governor’s position for his party colleagues, an upgrade from the May offer of a junior minister, which he hadn’t taken. However, it is not Pawar alone who has demanded more. Shinde, too, wants one more seat in the Modi government, and of course, important portfolios in the state.

Sena’s spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar told the media persons at Varsha that Shinde had earned immense popularity in the state while working as a common man. He justified the BJP’s demand for the CM’s position. He said the further power-sharing formula would be discussed with the BJP’s new legislative leader to be elected Wednesday. However, he confirmed that his party was inclined to consider those with good character, corruption-free record and ability to perform for the ministerial positions.