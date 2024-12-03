Fadnavis' visit came in hours after Eknath Shinde returned from a private hospital after health check-up on Tuesday

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Devendra Fadnavis visits CM's official residence Varsha to meet Eknath Shinde ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday evening met Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Varsha, in south Mumbai, two days ahead of the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government, reported the PTI.

The visit came in hours after Eknath Shinde returned from a private hospital after health check-up on Tuesday.

According to the PTI, it was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after the duo, along with NCP chief Ajit Pawar, met the top BJP leadership in Delhi last week.

Devendra Fadnavis, seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new Mahayuti government comprising of the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP government, met Eknath Shinde at the latter's official residence 'Varsha'.

Eknath Shinde, who had been staying at his private residence in Thane for the last few days, visited the hospital in the morning. "I came for a check-up. My health is in good condition," he told reporters while leaving the hospital for 'Varsha'.

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held at Azad Maidan on the evening of December 5 are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about 2,000 VVIPs and some 40,000 supporters will attend the event.

On the meeting between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Bharatshet Gogawale said, "Devendra Fadnavis had come to meet him Eknath Shinde to inquire about his ill health," the ANI reported.

On being asked if Eknath Shinde will take oath (during gvot formation), he says, "After a decision is taken, Eknath Shinde will take the oath."

Earlier, Eknath Shinde's decision to head to his village in Satara district last Friday had sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new government was shaping up.

Following the BJP-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in the November 20 elections, the new Maharashtra government will be sworn in on Thursday.

The legislature party of the state BJP will meet at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday morning to elect its leader.

However, there were indications that the distribution of portfolios among the three allies might not be a smooth process. Sena leaders on Monday said that as per the "convention" of alliance politics, their party should get the home portfolio if the CM post went to the BJP.

(with PTI inputs)