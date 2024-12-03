In an official statement, CM Shinde's office said, in view of the upcoming Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a review meeting to assess the arrangements for the thousands of followers who will visit Chaityabhoomi to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Eknath Shinde during the meeting. Pic/Shinde's office

Ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024, Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday held a meeting with concerned officials to take stock of the preparations for the event to be held at Chaityabhoomi on the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6.

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis attended the meeting online.

State Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik were among others who attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts by all concerned authorities to ensure the convenience of visitors.

Dr. Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas sees lakhs of followers from across the country flocking to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, Mumbai.

The statement said, CM Shinde directed all concerned departments to ensure there are no difficulties for the visitors, and that necessary facilities, including food, medical assistance, clean restrooms, and proper transportation, are provided. He also announced that December 6 would be a local holiday in Mumbai on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

The meeting, which was held via video conference, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gaggarani, along with senior officials from various departments including the Home, Public Works, Social Justice, and Municipal Development sectors, the statement said.

CM Shinde noted that the number of visitors has been steadily increasing every year, and ensuring their comfort and safety is paramount.

"We must ensure that every visitor has access to food, clean toilets, medical facilities, safe accommodation, and proper security. It is essential that no follower faces any inconvenience. All departments must work in coordination," he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to complete all arrangements promptly, taking into account the suggestions and feedback from the various committees that have consistently supported the event. Plans for a flower shower over Chaityabhoomi via helicopter were also discussed. He stated that the authorities must maintain cleanliness in the area and should set up help desks at key railway stations for better assistance to the devotees.

The statement further said that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the need for high-quality services.

"We make an effort every year to ensure better facilities, and this year too, we must ensure that there are no shortcomings. All departments should work together to provide excellent services, including food, water, health, cleanliness, and security. Local committees always offer great support, and their suggestions should be incorporated into the plans," he said.

Fadnavis also emphasized the importance of sensitivity and careful planning to meet the emotional needs of the devotees who come to express their reverence.

Both, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have expressed their commitment to ensuring that this year's Mahaparinirvan Diwas will be marked with the highest level of organisation, comfort, and safety for all those attending, the statement said.