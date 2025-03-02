Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also accused AAP of misusing Delhi's tax revenue for election campaigns in other states

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday met veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence in the national capital.

In a separate event, Gupta said, "If we want to make Delhi successful, to develop Delhi, then we all have to take responsibility on our shoulders that my city, my Delhi, should not become dirty or polluted because of me. If you make this small resolution today that you will not throw garbage on the road, then I promise you that you will get a Delhi where you want to live, you will not need to leave Delhi, you will not need to go to Gurgaon, NCR."

Earlier on Friday, Gupta slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for creating a ruckus over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, stating that "all this drama is just an excuse." The CAG report in question has flagged a Rs 2,000 crore loss due to the AAP government's liquor policy.

"All this drama is just an excuse because they could not listen to the facts written in the CAG reports. I will not let even a single penny of the state treasury go to waste," said the Delhi CM.

She also accused AAP of misusing Delhi's tax revenue for election campaigns in other states. Gupta claimed that the AAP leaders are rattled by the release of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which expose their misdeeds.

"They were the people who collected tax from Delhi and used it for elections in other states... We are releasing all the CAG reports one by one, so they (AAP leaders) are rattled by it. They cannot dare sit in front of us in the house and listen to their deeds," added Rekha Gupta.

