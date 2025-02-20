Great that woman has got chance to become Delhi CM: Shaina NC congratulates Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta told ANI in an exclusive interview that her getting responsibility as Chief Minister is also a moment of honour for women of the country, who constitute about half the country's population.

Shaina N C, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC congratulated Rekha Gupta on being elected as the new Delhi chief minister on Wednesday, saying that it is great that woman has got a chance to become the Chief Minister. "It feels great that a woman has got a chance to become the Chief Minister... I want to congratulate Rekha Gupta and I believe that if a woman from any party moves forward, then the entire society moves forward...,"Shaina NC told ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister-Designate Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leadership and the people of Delhi for the responsibility bestowed on her and said every moment of her life will spent in fulfilling it.

"I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command people of Delhi for giving me this opportunity, after 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It is a moment of pride for the women in the country. We have staked claim to form the government...each and every commitment of BJP, fulfilling it is the ultimate goal of my life," she said, reported ANI.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women. Her name as next Delhi CM was announced after days of intense speculation about the possible choice. The results of Delhi assembly polls were declared on February 8.

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi, capping 11 days of suspense over who will get the top post after the BJP returned to power after over 26 years ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting late evening here, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad, who along with OP Dhankar was appointed as the party's two central observers, announced on Wednesday.

Gupta, accompanied by Prasad, Dhankar and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva among others, met Lt Governor VK Saxena and staked claim to form the government.

Late in the night, a post of the LG on X said he has accepted the claim by Gupta and invited her to form the new government.

Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes and was among the frontrunners for the chief ministership, will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila ground on Thursday. She is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj(BJP), Sheila Dikshit(Congress) and Atishi(AAP).

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states among others, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)